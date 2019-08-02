Honda first-quarter operating profit drops 16% on lower US car sales

TOKYO: Japan's Honda Motor Co reported a 16 per cent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Friday (Aug 2), as a stronger yen weighed on overseas earnings and US vehicle sales dropped.

Japan's No 3 automaker posted operating income of ¥252.4 billion (US$2.36 billion) for the April-June period, compared with ¥299.3 billion a year ago and an average forecast of ¥246.9 billion from seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The company's US sales fell to 407,000 vehicles over the three-month period, from 425,000 vehicles a year earlier.

It lowered its forecast for global sales in the year to March 2020 to 5.11 million vehicles, from its prior projection of 5.16 million and a record 5.323 million sold last year.

Honda, however, reiterated its forecast for a 6per cent increase in operating profit to ¥770 billion for this fiscal year.

Honda, like other car makers, has been scrambling to reinvent itself amid rising competition from technology firms - such as Google parent Alphabet and Uber - as the auto industry moves toward vehicles that are shared, autonomous and electric.

In May, Honda signalled that it was looking to cut global production costs by 10 per cent by 2025 and scale back regional model variations, channelling savings into research and development.

The company has also expanded partnerships, joining mobility project by SoftBank Group Corp and Toyota Motor Corp, and investing in General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving vehicle unit.

