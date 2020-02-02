Honda plans to resume Wuhan plant production with Dongfeng on Feb 14

Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor&apos;s new joint venture plant with Dongfeng
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Apr 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu)
SHANGHAI: Japanese automaker Honda Motor plans to resume car production at its China venture with Dongfeng Automobile on Feb 14, according to current government guidance, a company spokesman told Reuters on Sunday (Feb 2).

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus. Hubei's government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb 13 as it seeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Reuters

