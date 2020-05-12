Honda posts 13per cent drop in annual operating profit

Honda Motor Co on Tuesday posted an 13per cent decline in annual operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic started to take its toll on global car demand.

Operating profit for the year ended in March came in at 634 billion yen (US$5.9 billion), falling short of a consensus estimate of 669 billion yen profit drawn from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Honda declined to give an earnings forecast for the current business year.

