Honda posts 4.2per cent rise in full-year operating profit

Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 per cent increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co on Friday posted a 4.2 per cent increase in annual operating profit, with car sales recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's No.2 carmaker by sales said annual operating profit for the year to March 31 was 660.2 billion yen (US$6.04 billion), against 633.6 billion yen the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result was better than a consensus estimate of a 560.2 billion yen profit, drawn from SmartEstimate, and beat Honda's February estimate of 520 billion yen.

(US$1 = 109.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by David Goodman)