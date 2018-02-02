Honda posts higher third quarter operating profit, raises full-year forecast

Business

Honda posts higher third quarter operating profit, raises full-year forecast

Honda Motor Co Ltd reported a 37 percent rise in operating profit in the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast as it expects higher auto sales in Asia while it also continues to reduce costs.

The Honda booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co Ltd reported a 37 percent rise in operating profit in the third quarter and raised its full-year forecast as it expects higher auto sales in Asia while it also continues to reduce costs.

Japan's third-biggest automaker posted a 284.5 billion yen (US$2.59 billion) operating profit in October-December, up from 207.6 billion yen a year earlier, and exceeding a mean estimate for 281.6 billion yen taken from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honda raised its forecast for full-year operating profit to 775 billion yen, based on an assumption for the yen to average around 110 yen versus the U.S. dollar in the year to March, from a previous forecast for 109 yen.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark