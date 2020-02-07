Honda raises full-year group operating profit forecast on weaker yen

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co raised its forecast for full-year operating profit by 6per cent as a weaker yen increased the value of overseas sales.

The Japanese automaker raised its operating income forecast to 730 billion yen (US$6.6 billion) for the year to March 31 from a previous estimate for 690 billion yen.

It adjusted its expectation for the yen to average 108 to the dollar for the 12-month period from a prior forecast of 107.

