Honda reaches US$5 million defective air bag settlement with Arizona

Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor Co's U.S. units Wednesday in a probe into defective Takata air bag systems, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

REUTERS: Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor Co's U.S. units Wednesday in a probe into defective Takata air bag systems, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

The settlement follows an US$85 million settlement announced in August with nearly all other U.S. states. Arizona said the Honda settlement includes US$1.65 million in restitution for state consumers, a US$2.13 million repair incentive program, US$750,000 for consumer outreach and a US$500,000 payment to Arizona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Faulty air bag inflators have been tied to at least 15 U.S. deaths in Honda vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)