Honda to keep vehicle plants in Wuhan suspended through Feb 13

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co said Friday (Feb 7) it will keep operations at its vehicle plants in Wuhan, China, suspended through Feb 13, as previously planned.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that Japan's third-biggest automaker would extend the factory suspensions until at least late February. Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus outbreak that has spread across China.

Domestic rival Toyota Motor Corp said Friday its Chinese plants would remain suspended through Feb 16.

