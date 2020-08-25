Honda to move some UK production back to Japan in 2021: Nikkei

Honda to move some UK production back to Japan in 2021: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co is planning to bring back to Japan some auto production from a plant in the United Kingdom that was already set to close, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Honda plans to move production of its Civic cars now being made at a plant in Swindon to a factory in Yorii, northwest of Tokyo, in 2021, Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

