Honda to recall about 1 million vehicles in the US with Takata airbags

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday its American unit will recall about 1.1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the United States to fix a defect in Takata airbags in driver's seat.

The company said https://hondanews.com/channels/corporate-recalls/releases/statement-by-american-honda-regarding-recall-of-takata-desiccated-replacement-driver-front-airbag-inflators it is aware of one injury linked to a defect in the airbag that may cause the airbag to rupture when deployed in a crash.

Free recall repairs would begin immediately in the United States with replacement parts made by alternate suppliers, Honda said.

