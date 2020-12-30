Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

Business

The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Mortor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. Picture taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

It said the move was linked to Honda's efforts to restructure its operations.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Source: Reuters

