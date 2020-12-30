Honda to stop auto sales in Russia in 2022

The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

MOSCOW: The Russian subsidiary of Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would stop supplying new cars to official dealers in Russia in 2022.

It said the move was linked to Honda's efforts to restructure its operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)