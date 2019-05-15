Honestbee to stop food delivery service in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Honestbee will stop its food delivery service in Singapore as part of a strategic review of its business, the company announced in a media advisory on Wednesday (May 15).

It will also suspend its laundry service, honestbee confirmed, with both services set to stop on May 20.

About 400 delivery staff, many who work part-time, will be affected by the company's latest move since co-founder Joel Sng stepped down as CEO earlier this month.



Its grocery delivery service and physical supermarket, habitat by honestbee, will continue to operate, the company said.



"The decision was made to optimise the business structure, and to drive better focus and alignment with honestbee’s current strategic priorities," the firm added.



"Although many delivery bees are part-timers, they have played a key role, and have been a critical part of the honestbee family. The headcount in Singapore remains unaffected.

"The newly-appointed executive team is working on future plans to stay relevant and sustainable in today’s rapidly-changing business environment."

Mr Sng was replaced as CEO by Mr Brian Koo, who had said that he would be working with the executive team to conduct an in-depth review of the business and to "align our strategic interests across our various geographies and verticals".

