Hong Kong April retail sales rise 12.1per cent year on year as pandemic threat eases

Business

Hong Kong April retail sales rise 12.1per cent year on year as pandemic threat eases

Hong Kong retail sales rose 12.1per cent in April from a year earlier, the third consecutive month of growth, boosted by an easing coronavirus threat and a low base of comparison early last year.

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk inside IFC in Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk inside the International Finance Center (IFC) shopping mall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong retail sales rose 12.1per cent in April from a year earlier, the third consecutive month of growth, boosted by an easing coronavirus threat and a low base of comparison early last year.

Sales rose to HKUS$27 billion (US$3.48 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. That was compared with a revised 20.2per cent surge in March and a 30per cent rise in February.

In volume terms, retail sales in April increased 10.9per cent year-on-year, compared with a revised 19.9per cent surge in the previous month.

(US$1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark