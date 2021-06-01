Hong Kong April retail sales rise 12.1per cent year on year as pandemic threat eases
Hong Kong retail sales rose 12.1per cent in April from a year earlier, the third consecutive month of growth, boosted by an easing coronavirus threat and a low base of comparison early last year.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong retail sales rose 12.1per cent in April from a year earlier, the third consecutive month of growth, boosted by an easing coronavirus threat and a low base of comparison early last year.
Sales rose to HKUS$27 billion (US$3.48 billion), government data showed on Tuesday. That was compared with a revised 20.2per cent surge in March and a 30per cent rise in February.
In volume terms, retail sales in April increased 10.9per cent year-on-year, compared with a revised 19.9per cent surge in the previous month.
(US$1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)