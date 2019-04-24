Hong Kong Disneyland raises ticket prices by another 3%

SINGAPORE: Loss-making Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has hiked ticket prices for The Happiest Place On Earth by an average of 3 per cent.

Effective Wednesday (Apr 24), those aged 12 to 64 will have to pay HK$639 (US$82) for a one-day entrance ticket, while children above 3 years old will have to pay HK$475 to enter the park. A two-day ticket costs HK$825 and HK$609, respectively.

Ticket prices remain unchanged for seniors - those aged 65 or above.

The latest increase comes after Hong Kong Disneyland raised prices in December 2017 by between 4 and 9 per cent, two weeks after it announced the suspension of its signature nightly fireworks display.

The move also comes as Hong Kong Disneyland logged a net loss of HK$54 million last year, improving from a loss of HK$291 million in 2017.

Hong Kong residents will have a grace period of two months to purchase all tiers of its Magic Access memberships and one-day tickets at current prices through Jun 24, Hong Kong Disneyland said. The Magic Access annual pass provides privileges for frequent visitors.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which opened in 2005 and is located on Lantau Island, is one of six Disney resorts, with others located in Florida and California in the United States, Tokyo, Paris and Shanghai.

Its latest attractions include the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! – featuring the fictional superhero character by Marvel Studios - that opened last month.

The resort saw 6.7 million visitors last year, up 8 per cent from 2017. Across-the-board growth was seen in local, mainland China and international markets, which accounted for 40 per cent, 34 per cent and 26 per cent of total attendance, respectively.

Since the park opened in 2005, total cumulative attendance has reached more than 77 million.