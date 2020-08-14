Hong Kong Q2 GDP shrinks 9% year-on-year, full-year outlook downgraded

Business

Hong Kong Q2 GDP shrinks 9% year-on-year, full-year outlook downgraded

A junk boat passes the skyline as seen from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, China
File photo of a junk boat passing the skyline as seen from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, China, Aug 27, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economy shrank 9 per cent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday (Aug 14), as the coronavirus pandemic continued to severely hit the city.

The second quarter's pace compares with a decline of 9.1 per cent in the previous quarter, and an advance estimate of negative 9 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, the economy contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.1 per cent for the April-to-June period, after a revised 5.5 per cent drop in the first quarter.

The government also revised its forecast for this year to a contraction of 6 per cent to 8 per cent from an earlier forecast of a 4 per cent to 7 per cent contraction.

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark