Hong Kong falls into first recession in 10 years

HONG KONG: Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, advance estimates showed on Thursday (Oct 31), weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted US-China trade war.

The economy shrank 3.2 per cent in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession, according to the preliminary government data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a year earlier, the economy contracted 2.9 per cent. The readings were the weakest for the Asian financial hub since 2008/2009.

With no end to the protests in sight, the city's leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday that full-year growth could contract. Retail sales and tourism have plummeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clashes between protesters hurling bricks and petrol bombs at police wielding tear gas and rubber bullets have become a weekly occurrence, hammering the city's once-solid reputation for stability and safety.

READ: Security tightened in Hong Kong for Halloween protest march to party district

Hong Kong's economy was already facing strong headwinds at the start of 2019 as it was hit by the US-China trade war, battering a city that is hugely reliant on the world's two largest economies.

In the first quarter, the city was growing at a lacklustre 0.6 per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned it was "very likely" the city would end the year in a full-blown recession.



Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram