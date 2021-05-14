Hong Kong first quarter GDP rises 7.9per cent year-on-year after six quarters of contraction

Hong Kong's economy grew a revised 7.9per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the government said on Friday, snapping six consecutive quarters of annual contractions, boosted by a lower coronavirus threat and mainland China's recovery.

The first quarter's pace compares with a decline of 2.8per cent in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a revised seasonally adjusted 5.4per cent for the January-March period, up from a 0.5per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The government also maintained the real GDP forecast for 2021 as a whole of 3.5per cent to 5.5per cent growth.

"Yet, the actual outturn can hopefully be near the upper end of the range forecast if the pandemic situation improves in the period ahead," the government said in a statement.

