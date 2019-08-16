Hong Kong Q2 GDP grows 0.5% on-year, but trade war, protests stoke recession risk

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economy grew 0.5 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the government said on Friday (Aug 16), marginally less than a preliminary estimate, but the escalating US-China trade war and growing political unrest are sparking fears the financial centre could soon tip into recession.

The revised figure marked the city's slowest expansion since the global financial crisis a decade ago, and was down slightly from both an initial reading of 0.6 per cent and the first quarter's 0.6 per cent pace.

Amid growing internal and external pressures, the government also confirmed it was slashing its full-year 2019 growth forecast to a range of 0-1 per cent from the previous 2-3 per cent, which it had flagged on Thursday when it announced a modest economic support package.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent, slightly more than an initial estimate of -0.3 per cent, and decelerating from a 1.3 per cent expansion in the first quarter.

Months of increasingly violent confrontations between police and protesters have plunged the international business hub into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Tourists are cancelling bookings, retailers are forecasting a sharp drop in sales and the stock market is tumbling, adding to pressure the city is feeling from China's economic slowdown.



