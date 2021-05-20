Hong Kong's Feb-Apr unemployment improves to 6.4per cent

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment slipped to 6.4per cent in the February-April period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as the coronavirus outbreak receded but still facing challenges from a slump in tourism.

The figure compared with 6.8per cent in January-March quarter and 7.2per cent in the December-February period. The underemployment rate slid to 3.3per cent from 3.8per cent in the previous three-months.

"Considering that the business receipts of many labour-intensive sectors are still far below the pre-recession levels, the labour market will take time to attain a more visible recover," the government said in a statement.

