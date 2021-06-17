Hong Kong's March-May unemployment improves to 6per cent on economic recovery

Business

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment was 6per cent in the March-May period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as economy continued to recover and the coronavirus outbreak receded.

Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at the Wan Chai Job Fair, following the coronavirus di
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at the Wan Chai Job Fair, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The figure compared with 6.4per cent in February-April quarter and 6.8per cent in the January-March period.

The underemployment rate slid to 2.8per cent from 3.3per cent in the previous three-months.

"As the economy continues to recover, the pressure on the labour market should gradually ease," the government said in a statement, adding the unemployment rates in some sectors may take longer to return to the pre-pandemic levels amid an uneven pace of recovery.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

