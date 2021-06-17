Hong Kong's March-May unemployment improves to 6per cent on economic recovery

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment was 6per cent in the March-May period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as economy continued to recover and the coronavirus outbreak receded.

The figure compared with 6.4per cent in February-April quarter and 6.8per cent in the January-March period.

The underemployment rate slid to 2.8per cent from 3.3per cent in the previous three-months.

"As the economy continues to recover, the pressure on the labour market should gradually ease," the government said in a statement, adding the unemployment rates in some sectors may take longer to return to the pre-pandemic levels amid an uneven pace of recovery.

