Hong Kong stocks end lower as materials outweigh consumer gains

REUTERS: Hong Kong stocks ended slightly lower on Monday, as losses in energy and materials companies outweighed gains among consumer and healthcare firms.

** The Hang Seng index closed 19.92 points or 0.07per cent lower at 29,268.30. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.14per cent to 10,863.57.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.6per cent, the materials sector lost 2.3per cent, while the consumer discretionary index and the healthcare sector gained 1.7per cent and 1.8per cent, respectively.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which gained 5.45per cent, while the biggest loser was Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.11per cent.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.03per cent at 3,606.37 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.23per cent.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.02per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.06per cent.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4555 per U.S. dollar at 0847 GMT, 0.01per cent weaker than the previous close of 6.455.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.90per cent over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** Data over the weekend showed profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity

** Profits at China's industrial firms rose 36.4per cent in May from a year earlier to 829.92 billion yuan (US$128.58 billion), official data showed on Sunday. That was a slowdown from the 57per cent surge reported in April, according to National Bureau of Statistics.

** Shares of China home-grown sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd surged as much as 27.6per cent to a new high before ending 13.6per cent higher on robust earnings outlook.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)