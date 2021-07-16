Hong Kong watchdog says Binance not licensed to sell stock tokens in city

Business

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), on Friday, said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was not licensed to sell 'stock tokens' in the city, products it said the exchange had offered in other markets.

Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: Biance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Stock Tokens are virtual assets that are represented to be backed by depository portfolios of underlying overseas listed stocks. Other regulators have also raised concerns over them.

Binance said earlier on Friday it would stop selling the products.

(Reporting by Alun John and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

