House Democrats, USTR nearing deal to pass modified USMCA agreement: WSJ

House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal to pass a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are very, very, very close to completion," the newspaper https://on.wsj.com/2RxoNOr cited an administration official as saying, who suggested the deal could be worked out by Christmas.

