HP, Dell, other tech firms plan to shift production out of China: Nikkei

Several technology companies, including HP Inc, Dell Technologies and Microsoft Corp, are planning to shift substantial production capacity out of China, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

HP and Dell are planning to reallocate up to 30per cent of their notebook production out of China, Nikkei said.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd are also looking at moving some of their game console and smart speaker manufacturing out of the country, Nikkei added.

