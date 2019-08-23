HP CEO Dion Weisler to step down in November

HP Inc, the hardware business of Hewlett Packard Co, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Dion Weisler is stepping down from the role in November.

The company said Enrique Lores will succeed Weisler, effective from Nov. 1.

Weisler, who has served as CEO since 2015, will step down to attend to a family health matter, the company said in a statement.

Lores currently serves as president of HP's Imaging, Printing and Solutions business.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)