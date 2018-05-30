HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 89.3 percent

HP Inc reported an 89.3 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, partly helped by strong growth in its personal systems business that includes notebooks and desktops.

Net earnings rose to US$1.06 billion, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from US$559 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to US$14 billion from US$12.39 billion.

The company also named Steve Fieler as its chief financial officer, effective July 1, succeeding Cathie Lesjak.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)