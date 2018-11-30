HP Inc tops revenue estimates on growth in personal systems business

HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, driven by growth in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops and the acquisition of Samsung's printer business.

REUTERS: HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, driven by growth in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops and the acquisition of Samsung's printer business.

The personal systems business, which accounts for more than 60 percent of HP Inc's total revenue, rose 11 percent to US$10.06 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$9.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had the second position in worldwide PC shipments in the third quarter with a 22.8 percent market share, down from 23.9 percent in the preceding quarter, according to research firm International Data Corp's data.

HP Inc, which completed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co's printer business last year, said revenue from its printing business rose 9.1 percent to US$5.30 billion, slightly below analysts' estimate of US$5.31 billion.

The company also forecast current-quarter adjusted profit between 50 cents to 53 cents per share. Analysts expect a profit of 52 cents per share.

Net earnings rose to US$1.45 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from US$660 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share, in line with average analyst estimates.

Net revenue rose to US$15.37 billion from US$13.93 billion. Analysts on an average had expected the company to report a revenue of US$15.1 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)