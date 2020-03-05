HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: HP on Thursday (Mar 5) rejected Xerox's raised takeover bid of about US$35 billion, saying that the offer still undervalued the personal computer maker.

The US printer maker had increased its offer last month by US$2 to US$24 per share, following rejections of its previous buyout offers by the PC maker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Xerox offer would leave our shareholders with an investment in a combined company that is burdened with an irresponsible level of debt and which would subsequently require unrealistic, unachievable synergies that would jeopardize the entire company," Chip Bergh, chair of HP's board, said on Thursday.

Xerox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the raised offer, HP had said it would implement a poison pill plan to stop investors from amassing more than 20 per cent stake in the company.

HP has requested its shareholders to reject Xerox's tender offer to acquire all its outstanding shares, which was launched by Xerox earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offer would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders relative to HP shareholders, the company said

