HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer of US$35 billion

REUTERS: HP Inc on Thursday rejected Xerox Holdings Corp's raised takeover bid of about US$35 billion, saying it undervalued the personal computer maker.

The U.S. printer maker last month increased its offer by US$2 to US$24 per share, after its previous buyout offers were rejected by the PC maker for the same reason.

Chip Bergh, chair of HP's board, said the offer would leave shareholders with an investment in a combined company that is burdened with an irresponsible level of debt.

"(It) would subsequently require unrealistic, unachievable synergies that would jeopardize the entire company," Bergh said in a statement.

He pointed to declining sales at Xerox and said its recent sale of its interest in the Fuji-Xerox joint venture raised concerns about the company's future position.

Xerox decided https://www.reuters.com/article/us-xerox-fujifilm/xerox-exits-fujifilm-venture-with-2-3-billion-stake-sale-to-japan-partner-idUSKBN1XF0NB to sell its 25per cent stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings , for US$2.3 billion in November last year, following investor activism that scuppered a deal between the two companies.

After Xerox raised its bid last month, HP said it would implement a poison pill plan to stop investors from amassing more than 20per cent stake in the company.

HP on Thursday requested shareholders to reject Xerox's tender offer launched earlier this week, saying it would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders relative to HP shareholders.

Xerox shares fell over 4per cent and HP shares about 1per cent in early trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Arun Koyyur)