HP rejects Xerox's US$33.5 billion offer to buy the company
REUTERS: HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the personal computer maker.
Xerox made a US$33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for HP earlier in November, the company said on Sunday, citing a letter received from Xerox on Nov. 5.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)