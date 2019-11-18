HP rejects Xerox's US$33.5 billion offer to buy the company

HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the personal computer maker.

Xerox made a US$33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for HP earlier in November, the company said on Sunday, citing a letter received from Xerox on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)