HP rejects Xerox's US$33.5 billion offer to buy the company

HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the personal computer maker.

The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: HP Inc said on Sunday it had rejected an offer from printer maker Xerox Corp to buy the personal computer maker.

Xerox made a US$33.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for HP earlier in November, the company said on Sunday, citing a letter received from Xerox on Nov. 5.

