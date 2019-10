REUTERS: Personal computer maker HP Inc said on Thursday it will cut about 7,000 to 9,000 jobs as part of its fiscal 2020 restructuring plan.

HP estimates that the plan will result in annualized gross run rate savings of about US$1.0 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, it said.

These actions are expected to be completed in fiscal 2022, the company added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)