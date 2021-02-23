HSBC bets on Asian wealth in revised strategy after profits tumble, cuts outlook

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported 34per cent drop in annual profit, slightly better than expectations, after a year in which its global business took a hefty blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

HONG KONG/LONDON: HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday abandoned its long-term profitability target, and unveiled a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia after the COVID-19 shock saw its annual profits drop sharply.

Citing the low interest rate environment and tough market conditions, HSBC ditched its goal of achieving a return on tangible equity of 10 to 12per cent, and said instead it will aim for 10per cent over the medium term.

The moves by Europe's biggest bank underlined the tough outlook for the banking sector as low interest rates worldwide take their toll, even as a global markets rally boosted the prospects for the wealth management business.

The margin pressure and mounting losses in Europe have forced HSBC to redouble its focus on Asia which accounted for 146per cent of its profit in 2020, as executives look for fresh growth drivers.

"The big structural shift that’s gone on since we set out the plan last February has really been the shift in interest rates down toward zero in most markets that we do business in," Ewen Stevenson, HSBC's group chief financial officer, told Reuters.

"If interest rates were 100 basis points higher today across the board it would improve our returns by 3 percentage points."

The bank said it would pay a dividend of US$0.15 a share in cash, the first payout announced since October 2019, after the Bank of England blocked all big lenders from paying dividends or buying back shares in 2020 to conserve capital.

However, it said it would stop the previous practice of paying a quarterly dividend, and target a payout ratio of between 40per cent and 55per cent of reported earnings per ordinary share from 2022 onwards, well below the level in recent years.

HSBC also said it will make hefty cuts to some of its back office functions such as technology and operations, without specifying the number of jobs affected. The lender cut 11,000 jobs in 2020 and had signalled it would make further reductions.

The announcement came as HSBC reported a 34per cent drop in annual profit, slightly better than expectations, after a year in which its global business took a hefty blow from the pandemic and reeled under sharply lower interest rates.

Europe's biggest bank by assets reported profit before tax of US$8.78 billion for 2020, down from US$13.35 billion a year earlier. The profit was higher than the US$8.33 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

HSBC Hong Kong shares rose by as much as 6per cent on resumption of trade after the lunchtime break, extending earlier gains. The benchmark rose 1.9per cent.

ASIA FOCUS, SHRINKING ELSEWHERE

HSBC said that its growth in Asia for the next five years will be driven by around US$6 billion of additional investment in its wealth management and international wholesale business.

That investment will be focused on expanding the bank's wealth management business in Greater China, as well as Asia more broadly.

In its investment banking business, HSBC said it would rebalance capital, investment and staff from Europe and North America to Asia.

Commenting on its underperfoming businesses elsewhere, HSBC said it is in talks with a potential buyer for its troubled France retail banking unit, which it has been trying to dispose for over a year, but no deal has been confirmed.

It said it expected to make a loss on the sale given the business' underlying performance.

The bank also said it is "exploring organic and inorganic options" for its U.S. retail banking franchise, suggesting it is trying to sell the unit where it has already closed 80 branches in the last year.

Reuters, and others, have reported the bank is trying withdraw from U.S. retail banking.

HSBC's Mexico operations made a loss of US$187 million in 2020, as many of its branches remained closed due to the pandemic, but chief executive Noel Quinn told Reuters he is confident about the prospects for the business.

HSBC has previously considered selling the business, where it has a troubled past including paying a US$1.9 billion fine in 2012 for failing to prevent cartels from laundering hundreds of millions of dollars.

"We're confident that (HSBC's Mexico business) will be successful again post-COVID, and it is a business at scale," Quinn said.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; editing by Shri Navaratnam)