HSBC first-half profit rises 16per cent, announces US$1 billion buyback

HONG KONG/LONDON: HSBC reported on Monday its first-half pretax profit rose 15.9per cent and announced a further buyback of US$1 billion, defying some analysts' expectations it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.

Europe's biggest bank by assets reported a pretax profit for the first six months of US$12.41 billion, up from US$10.71 billion in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Daniel Wallis)