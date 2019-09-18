HSBC has started 'strategic review' of French retail operation: unions

HSBC has initiated a strategic review of its French retail operation, French unions said on Tuesday.

PARIS: HSBC has initiated a strategic review of its French retail operation, French unions said on Tuesday.

The bank is contemplating the possibility of selling its French unit or a chunk of the business, six HSBC unions added in a joint statement after a meeting with HSBC France's chief executive Jean Beunardeau.

No final decision has been taken yet, however, the unions added. HSBC could not immediately be reached for comment. It had declined to comment on previous reports of a potential sale of its French operations.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva ; Writing by Matthias Blamont: Editing by Sarah White)