HSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound

HSBC Holdings said on Monday first-half pretax profit more than doubled, beating expectations as the bank benefited from an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain, its two biggest markets.

HONG KONG/LONDON -HSBC Holdings beat forecasts on Monday with first-half pretax profit that more than doubled from last year when it set aside a huge amount of cash to cover pandemic-related bad loans.

Encouraged by an economic rebound in its two biggest markets of Hong Kong and Britain, HSBC reinstated dividend payments and released US$700 million that had been set aside as provisions. That compares with US$6.9 billion in loan-loss charges made in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pretax profit for Europe's biggest bank by assets came in at US$10.8 billion, higher than the US$4.32 billion logged in the same period a year earlier and a consensus estimate of US$9.45 billion compiled by the bank.

Revenue, however, fell 4per cent due to a low interest rate environment for the bank, which makes bulk of its sales in Asia, and a weaker performance from its markets trading business compared to a strong first-half last year.

Growth is set to come from boosting assets under management in its wealth business and shifting more of its investment banking resources from Europe and the United States to Asia, Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters.

"We're still in the early days of the economic rebound, we need to see all those numbers become the trend for the future, we are encouraged but there is more still to go," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinn said he did not expect any decline in investment appetite for China after regulatory crackdowns have upended norms for the country's tech, property and private tutoring sectors, leaving some international investors bruised and uncertain.

"We see strong liquidity seeking investment opportunities in Hong Kong and Asia," he said.

HSBC's Hong Kong listed shares were last up 1.7per cent having trimmed gains in the morning when they rose as much as 4.9per cent.

INCOME SQUEEZE

Advertisement

Despite the headline profit surge, the earnings underscored that HSBC was, unlike its competitors, failing to benefit from a frenzy in stock listings and tech company fundraisings after having decided not to join the current boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) listings.

"It has been a very conscious decision to stay away from SPACs because that sector runs an elevated risk of litigation," Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told Reuters.

Revenue for HSBC's investment bank slid 23per cent in the second quarter against the same period a year ago at a time when U.S. banks and U.S.-focused rivals such as Barclays have seen strong performances.

The bank also saw pre-tax profit from Asia declining 5.9per cent, a drop Stevenson said was "almost entirely driven by the reduction in interest rates". Both longer and shorter term Hibors, the benchmark lending rates in Hong Kong were near 10-year lows for much of the quarter.

On a more positive note, HSBC said given the brighter outlook globally as economies recover faster than expected from the pandemic, it expects credit losses to be below its medium-term forecast of 0.3per cent-0.4per cent of its loans.

It said that for the year, it might be able to make a net release of funds from earlier provisions rather than add to them, but it was hard to say definitely due to the unknown impact of government support programmes, vaccine rollouts and new strains of the virus.

It also said it would move to within its target payout range of 40-55per cent of reported earnings per share within 2021.

HSBC plans to pay an interim dividend of seven cents a share after the Bank of England scrapped payout curbs last month. That compares with its interim dividend of US$0.31 per share in pre-pandemic 2019.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)