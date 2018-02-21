HSBC profits surge as CEO departs

LONDON: Profits at HSBC surged during 2017, in part thanks to a strong Asian performance, the global banking giant said on Tuesday (Feb 20) as it looks to the future without long-serving chief executive Stuart Gulliver.

Net profit ballooned to US$9.7 billion (€7.9 billion) last year, from US$1.3 billion in 2016 when the Asia-focused bank was hit by huge restructuring charges and writedowns.

London-headquartered HSBC said that pre-tax profits more than doubled to US$17.2 billion after it streamlined business and slashed costs.

Gulliver, who stepped down on Tuesday after seven years at the helm, decided in 2015 to move HSBC out of non-core markets and axe 50,000 jobs.

Handing over the reins to his colleague John Flint, Gulliver said the bank was "simpler, stronger, and more secure" than when he started as chief executive.

But chairman Mark Tucker warned that despite being optimistic about the global economy in 2018, the bank was wary about possible disruption from rising international tensions and the threat of protectionism.

Shares in HSBC were down 3.5 per cent at 733.70 pence in early afternoon deals on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was lower overall.

Analysts said that although HSBC had bounced back after restructuring and a string of financial scandals, it had missed some profit forecasts for 2017.

"Rising interest rates and a thriving global economy have helped HSBC to post a healthy increase in profits in 2017," noted Laith Khalaf, analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

"However, the market was expecting more, and has consequently marked down the share price."

HSBC's strategy of expanding business in the Pearl River Delta, home to Hong Kong and Guangzhou, has boosted performance, with Asia business driving more than 75 per cent of reported and adjusted profit in 2017, the bank said.

And while the lender's margins have improved as central banks raise borrowing costs, there are worries that faster-than-expected increases to US interest rates this year could impact HSBC.

GULLIVER LEGACY

"Gulliver ... is signing off with a positive set of results, after providing decent returns to investors through his tenure, mainly through dividends," said analyst Khalaf.

"It's not been plain sailing by any means, and he deserves credit for steering the bank though some difficult waters, not least the money laundering scandal."

Gulliver said the bank had strengthened its compliance systems and ability to manage crime risk in the wake of a range of prosecutions and fines.

In December, US authorities lifted the threat of prosecution against HSBC, five years after it admitted to widespread money laundering and sanctions violations.

In a landmark case, the bank agreed to pay US$1.9 billion in fines in 2012, after admitting it knowingly moved hundreds of millions of dollars for Mexican drug cartels and illegally served clients in Iran, Myanmar, Libya, Sudan and Cuba in violation of US sanctions.

Under the terms of the settlement, federal prosecutors agreed to drop all charges after five years if the bank paid the fine, took remedial action and avoided committing new violations.

Gulliver described the lifting of the threat of prosecution by the US as an "important milestone".

But last month, HSBC agreed to pay more than US$100 million to US authorities in another case, after admitting to defrauding clients during multi-billion-dollar foreign exchange transactions.

Also during Gulliver's time at the helm, HSBC was fined along with other global banks by US and British regulators for attempting to rig foreign exchange markets.

HSBC, founded in Hong Kong and Shanghai in 1865, sees its current focus firmly in Asia, although it has been based in Britain since 1992.