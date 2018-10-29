HSBC profits up 28% to nearly US$6 billion in Q3

HONG KONG: Banking giant HSBC said on Monday (Oct 29) that pre-tax profit rose 28 per cent to US$5.92 billion in the third quarter, boosted by "strong revenue growth" in its main global businesses.

The figure beat analysts' estimate of US$5.73 billion in adjusted pre-tax profit, according to Bloomberg News.

"The strong revenue environment continues to enable us to invest in growth and in the simplification of the organisation to make it easier for our customers to bank with us and for colleagues to do their jobs," said chief executive John Flint.

Adjusted pre-tax profit rose 16 per cent year-on-year to US$6.2 billion, reflecting revenue growth that was partly offset by a rise in operating expenses, the bank said.

Shares in the bank were up 9 per cent by lunch, before the results were released.

Adjusted revenue climbed almost 9 per cent to US$13.84 billion in July-September, up from US$12.72 billion in the same period in 2017.

Flint said in June that he plans to invest up to US$17 billion primarily in growth and technology projects, with a particular focus on accelerating business in Asia.

He was promoted to the top job after serving as the lender's head of retail banking and wealth management.