HSBC says CEO John Flint to step down

Business

HSBC says CEO John Flint to step down

HSBC on Monday said its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, will step down, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment."

FILE PHOTO: 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos
FILE PHOTO: CEO John Flint of HSBC attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

REUTERS: HSBC on Monday said its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, will step down, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment."

Noel Quinn, 57, the head of its Global Commercial Banking unit will hold the role of interim CEO, the lender said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark