HSBC to pay US$765 million to settle US mortgage securities mis-selling claim

Business

HSBC to pay US$765 million to settle US mortgage securities mis-selling claim

HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay US$765 million to the United States Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.

A logo is pictured on HSBC bank in Geneva
A logo is pictured on HSBC bank in Geneva, Switzerland, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Bookmark

LONDON: HSBC on Tuesday said it would pay US$765 million to the United States Justice Department to settle claims it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007.

The bank's announcement confirmed a total penalty that HSBC said in August it would likely pay. HSBC said in a statement it has been working since the financial crisis to improve its internal controls and culture.

(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark