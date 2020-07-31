Huawei, Apple gain bigger share of shrinking China smartphone market

Huawei Technologies and Apple both increased their share of the China smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020, bucking a broader trend as the overall market for handsets continued to contract.

SHENZHEN, China: Huawei Technologies and Apple both increased their share of the China smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020, bucking a broader trend as the overall market for handsets continued to contract.

Huawei shipped 40.2 million devices in China in the second quarter, 8per cent more than a year earlier, to increase its share of the market to a dominant 44per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple saw substantial year on year growth of 35per cent, selling 7.7 million units, though its sales made up only 8.5per cent of the total market.

Overall smartphone shipments in China totalled 97.6 million units, a 7per cent decrease from the year prior.

The contraction suggests that despite China's economic resumption following coronavirus-related lockdowns, consumers are tightening their belts and holding off purchases of new phones.

Next generation 5G smartphones made up almost half of the phones shipped in the second quarter, with 39 million units sold, up 260per cent from the prior quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The local brands are driving 5G penetration within their portfolio to support operator efforts to transition existing 4G users to 5G, which have already surpassed 100 million subscribers in July," said Louis Liu, an analyst with Canalys.

"Huawei is aiming to be the go-to 5G brand in China. Its 5G portfolio exceeded 60per cent of its total shipments in Q2."

Huawei remains mired in a spat with Washington. In May, the U.S. Department of Commerce placed additional restrictions on American suppliers to the company. Analysts say the orders, if implmented, could cripple the company's chip division and its overseas phone sales.

Android-based brands Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi saw shipments decline 13per cent, 19per cent and 19per cent, respectively.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)