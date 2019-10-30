Huawei boosts China smartphone market share to 42% in Q3

SHENZHEN, China: Huawei Technologies strengthened its dominance of China's smartphone market, with shipments rising 66 per cent in the third quarter as domestic consumers rallied behind it after U.S. sanctions, according to market data released on Wednesday (Oct 30).

While the Chinese smartphone market still contracted by 3 per cent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, Huawei smartphones made up 41.5 million of the 97.8 million shipped in the period, giving it a 42 per cent market share, according to data from market research firm Canalys.

Huawei's growth came at the expense of main rivals Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple , which together accounted for 50 per cent of the market in the third quarter, down from 64 per cent a year earlier.

The third quarter sales also mark Apple's weakest quarter in China for five years, Nicole Peng, Canalys vice president of mobility told Reuters.

