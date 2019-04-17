Huawei CEO offered Berlin no-spy deal to soften 5G concerns: Wirtschaftswoche

China's Huawei offered Berlin a "no-spy agreement" to address security concerns over the Chinese company's involvement in building Germany's next-generation 5G mobile infrastructure, a German magazine said on Wednesday.

"Last month, we talked to the German Interior Ministry and said that we were ready to sign a no-spy agreement with the German government and to promise that Huawei will not install any backdoors in the networks," Wirtschaftswoche quoted Huawei Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei as saying.

He called on the Chinese government to sign a similar no-spy-agreement and to adhere to European Union data protection laws.

Germany last month set tougher criteria for vendors supplying network equipment, stopping short of singling out Huawei for special treatment and instead saying the same rules should apply to all vendors.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)