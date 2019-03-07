Huawei CFO's next Canadian court date set for May 8

A Canadian judge set Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's next court date for May 8, as she appeared in court on Wednesday.

Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, kicking off a diplomatic dispute with China. Following her arrest, China arrested two Canadians on national security grounds.

