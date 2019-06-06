Huawei cuts orders to key suppliers after US blacklisting: Nikkei

REUTERS: China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has cut or canceled orders to major suppliers for components that go into its smartphones and telecom equipment following its U.S. blacklisting, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) confirmed that orders from Huawei have declined after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese firm on national security grounds, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Huawei-cuts-orders-to-key-suppliers-after-US-blacklisting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huawei has also downgraded its forecast for total smartphone shipments in the second half of 2019 by "about 20per cent to 30per cent" from the previous estimate, the Nikkei reported.

Both, Huawei and TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)