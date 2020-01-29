Huawei denies German report it colluded with Chinese intelligence

Huawei, the leading maker of telecoms network equipment, denied a newspaper report on Wednesday which said the German government was in possession of evidence that it had cooperated with Chinese intelligence.

"Huawei Technologies has never, and will never, do anything to compromise the security of networks and data of its customers," the Chinese company said in response to the report in the Handelsblatt business daily.

"The Handelsblatt article repeats old, unfounded allegations without providing any concrete evidence whatsoever."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)