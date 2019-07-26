China suspects FedEx broke law by declining Huawei shipments: Report

SHANGHAI: Chinese authorities suspect US package delivery company FedEx Corp violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua state news agency reported on Friday (Jul 26).

China's investigation of FedEx came after the United States placed Huawei on an "entity list" that effectively bars US-based suppliers from serving the company.

The ongoing tussle between the two firms comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war in which both sides have exchanged steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of exports.

FedEx apologised in May for "misrouting" what it said was a "small number" of Huawei packages. Huawei said at the time it would review its ties with the package service over the incident.

Investigators found that FedEx had held back more than 100 Huawei-related shipments, Xinhua reported.

"During the investigation, other leads of FedEx violating regulations were also discovered," it said.

In June, another Huawei package meant for the United States went undelivered by FedEx - an incident FedEx called an "operational error".

But Chinese investigators said this explanation "does not agree with the facts", Xinhua reported.

"In the midst of the investigation, other clues that FedEx violated laws and regulations were discovered," Xinhua reported.

FedEx did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

US and Chinese officials will resume trade talks next week in Shanghai - the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May after Washington accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.

