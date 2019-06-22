Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Dept over seized equipment: Filing

WASHINGTON: Huawei Technologies Co Inc filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Commerce Department on Friday in a fight over whether telecommunications equipment that it sent from China to the United States, and then back to China, is covered by Export Administration Regulations, according to a court filing.

The equipment was seized by the U.S. government while on its way back to China in September 2017, and no decision has been made about what to do with it, the filing said.

"The equipment, to the best of HT USA's knowledge, remains in a bureaucratic limbo in an Alaskan warehouse," Huawei said in its lawsuit.

Huawei asked for the equipment to be either released for shipment or for the Commerce Department to decide that it was shipped illegally.

