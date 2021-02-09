Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says confident of firm's ability to survive pressure

Business

2020 World Economic Forum in Davos
Ren Zhengfei, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Technologies speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
TAIYUAN, China: Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei said on Tuesday (Feb 9) he was confident of the company's ability to survive and that it had more means to overcome difficulties, even as its mobile business remains under pressure.

Ren, in his first media appearance since February last year, said the company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit, and that it continued to see significant levels of confidence from its customers.

He was speaking in the northern mining city of Taiyuan, as the company launched a 5G mining project with state-owned companies and the provincial government.

Source: Reuters/kv

