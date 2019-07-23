Huawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Italy paper

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group under pressure from the United States, is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with any country, its founder told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday.

"As far as we are concerned we can sign a 'no-backdoor' agreement with any country," Ren Zhengfei told Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

One concern in the West has been a Chinese intelligence law that requires citizens and companies to aid the state in espionage investigations. Hidden backdoors on the telecom network make it possible to access customer data.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Source: Reuters

