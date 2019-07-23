Huawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Italy paper

Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group under pressure from the United States, is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with any country, its founder told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday.

"As far as we are concerned we can sign a 'no-backdoor' agreement with any country," Ren Zhengfei told Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

One concern in the West has been a Chinese intelligence law that requires citizens and companies to aid the state in espionage investigations. Hidden backdoors on the telecom network make it possible to access customer data.

